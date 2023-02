A policeman was taken to hospital after he was mowed down by an unruly motorist on Oxford Road on Wednesday.

Reports are that an unruly motorist made an illegal turn along the busy thoroughfare in New Kingston hitting the policeman off his motorcycle.

The policeman sustained a broken leg.

He was taken to the hospital by a group of concerned citizens who saw what took place and came to his aid.

A search has since been launched to locate the motorist who committed the breach.