Cop on assault charge after allegedly dislodging man’s tooth | Loop Jamaica

Detective Constable Omar Davy was on Thursday placed before the May Pen Parish Court to answer to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stemming from an incident in 2014.

The detective constable was charged in relation to the assault of a male at a bar in Mocho, Clarendon, on March 24, 2014.

A statement from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) said the complainant was reportedly questioned and searched by the cop, and it is alleged that the complainant was subsequently hit, causing his upper incisor tooth to be dislodged.

The complainant reportedly sought medical attention for the injuries sustained.

When the matter was brought before the court on Thursday, presiding Judge Dale Staple ordered that the matter be referred to the Restorative Justice Centre for mediation, and all parties agreed, INDECOM said.

Detective Constable Davy was bound over until January 31, 2022, according to the statement.