Cop on interdiction chased, shot dead in Manchester

The police are now probing the shooting death of one of their colleagues, a police constable who had been on interdiction since 2020, after his body was found today in bushes in Breezy Hill, Manchester.

He has been identified as Mario Thomas. His body was discovered after a police search was initiated following a reported shooting incident at a local bar on Tuesday night. Preliminary reports from the police indicate that Thomas was at the bar about 10:30pm when an unidentified assailant approached and fired at him.

Thomas attempted to flee but was pursued and shot at again.

When the police got to the scene of the shooting, 9mm spent casings were retrieved and they found a vehicle with apparent bullet holes. Thomas had been interdicted on September 29, 2020, following his reported involvement in an alleged case of murder and other serious crimes.

The circumstances leading to his death are currently under thorough investigation by the Major Investigation Division. The JCF said it is committed to conducting a comprehensive and transparent investigation to ascertain the details surrounding the shooting death of the police constable.

“We urge the public to remain calm and allow the investigative process to unfold,” the JCF said while extending its condolences to the family and friends of Constable Thomas.