CoP orders probe into violent arrest in Princes Town

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher. Photo by Roger Jacob

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher has ordered an investigation into an incident depicting the violent arrest of a Princes Town man by two plainclothes officers on Carnival Monday.

In a media release, Harewood-Christopher said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the South/Central Division Lucia Winchester is leading the investigation after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, a young man, of slim built, was pulled by his hair and thrown to the ground and repeatedly kicked by two officers. He was punched in the face while one officer knelt on him and the other attempted to put on handcuffs.

One of the officers, took out his gun and an onlooker was heard in the background saying, “Careful that discharge.”

As they forced their knees on the man on the ground, an onlooker said, “Oh gosh. He cyah breathe. You have your knee on the man throat. Yuh guh kill him before yuh lock him up.”

The man on the ground shouted for help.

The commissioner said that she was confident the investigation will be carried out expeditiously, fairly and without favour, and she is awaiting the final report.

