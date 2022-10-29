Cop reportedly held with illegal firearm, over 80 rounds of ammo Loop Jamaica

A policeman was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, he was apprehended after he was seen acting in a manner that aroused suspicions at an examination depot in Kingson.

Local law enforcers said over 80 rounds of ammunition were found during a subsequent search at the police constable’s house.

The policeman has been identified as Alberto Junior Taylor.

Reports are that on Friday, October 28 at about 1: 30pm, the law enforcers received information that a group of men was seen at the examination depot in Swallow Field with a firearm acting in a manner that aroused suspicion.

As a result of the information received a team of officers was dispatched from the Specialized Operations Division to the mentioned location.

On arrival, the police saw 4 men, they were accosted and a search of their person was conducted. Reports are that a firearm with the pistol serial number not visible was removed from the front pants waist of one of the men who later identified himself as a police constable.

He was subsequently escorted to Specialized Operations, where the firearm was examined and found to contain one (1) magazine with fifteen 9mm rounds and one in the chamber, the area where the serial number should be was covered with what appears to be purple ink, detectives said in their report.

The ink was removed however no serial number was seen.

Reports are that the police team carried out another search and one 9mm round was found in the policeman’s right front jeans pants pocket.

Reports are that one black firearm holster was also taken from the front of the constable’s pants waist.

As a result of this find, a warrant was prepared and the constable was escorted to his home where he reportedly handed over to the police a pair of brown Clarks shoe which was underneath his bed with the right foot of the shoe containing one M16 magazine with thirty rounds and the left foot of shoe containing one brown paper bag with fourteen live and three blanks 5.56 cartridges.

Another bag with fifteen 9mm cartridges and a clear plastic bag with two twelve gauge cartridges, one M16 blank, and one 22 cartridges were seized.

A number of other items which include a firearm holster, baton, and carryon were taken for safekeeping pending the outcome of an investigation.