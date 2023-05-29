Cop reportedly shot dead by wife in Manchester Loop Jamaica

Cop reportedly shot dead by wife in Manchester
Jamaica News
Jamaica News
Constable Damien Blair

A policeman was reportedly shot and killed by his wife during what is believed to have been a domestic dispute at their home in Somerset, Manchester on Monday evening.

The details of the incident are sketchy at this time, but it is understood that the deceased, who has been identified as Constable Damien Blair, was assigned to the Manchester Police Division.

When contacted, the police’s information arm, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), could not confirm the incident or provide any details.

But sources have indicated that the couple’s relationship was marred by several instances of domestic violence.

Preliminary reports are that sometime after 6pm, Blair and his wife had an argument that escalated into a confrontation.

Residents of the community later heard loud explosions and alerted the police.

On their arrival, law enforcers found Blair suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds, while his wife was seen with knife wounds.

They were both assisted to the hospital, where Blair was pronounced dead.

The wife was hospitalised under police guard.

The Manchester police are probing the development.

