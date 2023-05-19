Cop said to have declined $720,000 bribe from suspected scammer Loop Jamaica

Twenty-four-year-old Yowan Soares, an electrician of Great Pond district, St Ann, was arrested and charged with possession of information with intent and attempted bribery during a joint security force operation on Friday, May 19.

Reports are that between 4am and 8:30 am, a joint operation was conducted in Great Pond district, where a premises was searched. During the search, $720,000 in Jamaican currency was found

Soares reportedly could not properly account for having the money in his possession.

In addition, an onsite analysis of his phone was done, and names, social security and telephone numbers of persons living overseas, was allegedly found.

During the overall process, Soares reportedly offered to bribe a member of the security team with the sum of money that was found at the premises.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

He is set to appear in court on Thursday, July 6.