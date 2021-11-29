Cop says accused told him he was a musician, affiliate of I-Octane | Loop Jamaica

An undercover policeman testified that one of the members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang said he was a musician and an affiliate of dancehall entertainer I-Octane.

The statement was made on Monday as the witness continued to give evidence-in-chief, which began last Wednesday at the gang trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown, Kingston.

The cop is a detective attached to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) and one of the investigating officers in the case.

During his testimony, the officer stated that defendant Fabian Johnson, one of the 33 accused in the gang trial, was the man who suggested that he was the affiliate of I-Octane, whose real name is Byiome Muir.

The policeman did not go into details about Johnson’s affiliation with the dancehall artiste.

It is not the first time that I-Octane’s name has been mentioned at the trial.

Earlier this month, the prosecution’s second witness had testified that gangsters would visit the artiste at a recording studio.

The former gangster-turned witness had testified then that members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, allegedly led by Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, were close associates of people in the entertainment industry.

According to him, Johnson, Bryan and himself would allegedly visit a recording studio owned by I-Octane. The witness said they went there to record music.

The witness testified, too, that Bryan would leave the gang’s headquarters on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine, to visit the recording studio in Dunrobin, St Andrew.

He claimed that on one occasion, the entertainer’s daughter was there while he recorded songs.

I-Octane had hit back at media reports about the mention of his name at the trial, by refuting suggestions that members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang accompanied him to recording studios.

Meanwhile, the undercover policeman testified on Monday that the second prosecution witness pointed out Johnson to investigators on June 28, 2019.

The detective said he and two of his colleagues, along with the witness, drove to Beeston Street in Kingston, where Johnson was apprehended.

The policeman recounted that, on the day of the arrest, a crowd had gathered, hurling expletives at the lawmen and shouting their support for the Clansman gang.

After his arrest, the officer claimed that Johnson requested a call and contacted the lone female accused, Stephanie Christie, alias ‘Mumma’.

It was at that point that the police witness testified that he had heard Christie’s voice on a phone conversation during a previous operation.

The lawman said the prosecution’s second witness, a former don and second-in-command of the gang, had tipped off the police by opening a phone line while travelling with Christie.

The officers were also able to track their location.

The police witness recalled hearing the voice of the second witness and Christie for nearly half an hour.

Christie, who was a pastor in St Thomas, was arrested moments before her husband was ordained at a church in Yallahs, St Thomas on June 30, 2019 — two days after Johnson’s arrest.

Christie, according to the police witness, had pleaded with him not to arrest her until her husband’s ceremony was completed.

She, however, was arrested and her phone seized for forensic analysis.

However, the police officer explained that no call data information was received, though a request was made.

The officer told trial judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes that, despite the absence of telephone records, the recordings of the conversation were present.

The judge expressed shock at the development.

Call data information was also not available for an incident in which the prosecution’s second witness had opened a phone line for police investigators.

The call was made as the witness travelled with two armed members of the One Don gang in a section of Spanish Town, St Catherine.

During a shoot-out between the police, the men were killed, the undercover lawman testified.

The man, who later became the prosecution’s second witness, was unharmed but shaken, the policeman added.

The One Don faction of the Clansman gang is allegedly led by Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, who, along with 31 other men and one woman, are being tried in the Home Circuit Court under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment with 25 counts.

The men and the woman have been charged with multiple offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine.

The trial is to continue on Tuesday.