Cop shoots man attempting to steal bike from police station Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cop shoots man attempting to steal bike from police station Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Nurse killed in Sunday evening Trelawny crash

St James bus crash victim identified as entertainer on way to Kingston

Cop shoots man attempting to steal bike from police station

Newsmaker: Mixed reactions to Crab Circle closure after ‘filthy video’

Desmond McKenzie to meet with Crab Circle vendors this week

Chinese businessman shot dead in Westmoreland robbery

Sound Off: Can your in-laws move in with you?

5 women in alleged Burger King fraud for court Feb 2024

Fern Gully main road being closed for six weeks for repairs – NWA

Porter fatally stabbed, allegedly by woman, in St Andrew

Sunday Oct 08

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A man is now in hospital after he was caught attempting to steal a motorcycle from the Black River Police Station on Saturday.

Reports from the police are that about 3:40am, a police officer conducting a routine patrol of the compound saw a man attempting to remove a motorcycle that was being held as an exhibit.

The police officer reportedly approached him, and it led to a confrontation, during which the officer shot the suspect.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he remains under police guard.

The police did not disclose his identity.

Acting Superintendent of Police Coleridge Minto, head of the St Elizabeth Police Division, is warning residents not to interfere with lock-ups, exhibits, or any other government property at police stations.

He disclosed that, under his command, three people have been arrested and charged for breaching lock-ups.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Nurse killed in Sunday evening Trelawny crash

Jamaica News

St James bus crash victim identified as entertainer on way to Kingston

Jamaica News

Cop shoots man attempting to steal bike from police station

More From

Jamaica News

Sound Off: Can your in-laws move in with you?

Families are dynamic and ever-evolving, so, too, might be living situations.
Living with extended family in Jamaica is not uncommon, as many of us grew up with grandma and grandpa and had a few unc

Jamaica News

See also

Porter fatally stabbed, allegedly by woman, in St Andrew

The police are searching for a woman following an alleged domestic dispute which resulted in the stabbing death of a porter in Papine, St Andrew on Friday.
The deceased is 36-year-old Keron H

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Mixed reactions to Crab Circle closure after ‘filthy video’

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the public outrage and subsequent closure of Crab Circle at Heroes Circle in Kingston, which arose after a video surface

Jamaica News

US Navy woman among 4 arrested in MP’s missing daughter probe

… cops probing complex case of kidnapping, conspiracy in disappearance of child, her mom

Jamaica News

John Bassie resigns as Jamaican Bar Association President

Resignation follows GLC’s decision in a complaint against him

Jamaica News

Chinese businessman shot dead in Westmoreland robbery

… employee injured in attack

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols