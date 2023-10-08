Cop shoots man attempting to steal bike from police station Loop Jamaica

A man is now in hospital after he was caught attempting to steal a motorcycle from the Black River Police Station on Saturday.

Reports from the police are that about 3:40am, a police officer conducting a routine patrol of the compound saw a man attempting to remove a motorcycle that was being held as an exhibit.

The police officer reportedly approached him, and it led to a confrontation, during which the officer shot the suspect.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he remains under police guard.

The police did not disclose his identity.

Acting Superintendent of Police Coleridge Minto, head of the St Elizabeth Police Division, is warning residents not to interfere with lock-ups, exhibits, or any other government property at police stations.

He disclosed that, under his command, three people have been arrested and charged for breaching lock-ups.