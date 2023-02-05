Cop shoots reported attacker after intervening in fight at crash scene Loop Jamaica

There was a non-fatal, police-involved shooting on Sunday after a lawman intervened in an altercation between a taxi driver and another motorist.

Reports are that at about 10:30 am, the two drivers got into a fight after they had a collision at the corner of Mountain View Avenue and Windward Road in East Kingston.

The policeman reportedly intervened and identified himself as a law enforcer, but one of the combatants is said to have attacked him, resulting in the cop shooting the alleged attacker.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm, confirmed the incident.

The police and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) are investigating the incident.