Cop shot, alleged gunman killed in St Catherine shootout Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
A policeman is now nursing a gunshot wound and an alleged gunman is dead after law enforcers and reported criminals clashed in the Bog Walk Gorge area of St Catherine on Wednesday evening.

Reports reaching Loop News are that the alleged gunmen and cops were involved in a shootout in the area after the police officers responded in relation to reports of a stolen vehicle.

The alleged gunman and one of the policemen were shot and taken to hospital, where the alleged gunman succumbed to his injuries. The police officer is said to be doing well.

This is a developing story.

