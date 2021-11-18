Cop shot and killed in Westmoreland identified | Loop Jamaica

Cop shot and killed in Westmoreland identified
Cop shot and killed in Westmoreland identified

Trainee Constable, Duvaugh Brown

The policeman who was shot and killed in Westmoreland on Wednesday has been identified.

He is trainee Constable, Duvaugh Brown of the National Police College of Jamaica.

Reports are that at about 9:30 pm Brown went to a nearby shop in the Naggo Town District area of Whithorn, Westmoreland when he was attacked and shot multiple times by unknown assailants.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The attack, that took place little over 48 hours after two other people were shot and killed, in the parish, where a State of Emergency has been imposed, has since triggered shock and anger among members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The Police Federation of Jamaica in a message said the incident has left members in deep regret.

“Our sincere condolences. May his soul find rest,” said the Federation release.

