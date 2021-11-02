Cop shot by ex JDF member in hostage like situation in Portmore | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cop shot by ex JDF member in hostage like situation in Portmore | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

For Annalia Bucknor-Black, ‘occupational health is public health’

New Zealand strait crossed for first time by electric plane

C’bean NGO training citizens to provide safe solar PV installations

JUST IN: Cop shot by ex-JDF member in ‘hostage situation’ in Portmore

Banana farmers lose livelihoods as lava devours La Palma

Sisters, ages 69 and 76, found dead at house in St Catherine

Social isolation, lockdown created ‘sexual pandemic’ — NCU researcher

Fontana boosts inventory to avoid supply chain challenges

Travel Tuesday: Family + friends go river-rafting in Jamaica!

Life saving transport ventilators at ‘Jubilee hospital’ now operating

Tuesday Nov 02

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

A police officer is now in hospital nursing gunshot wounds following a shoot-out with a man said to be an ex-Jamaica Defence Force member in Portmore, St Catherine, on Tuesday.

Reports are that at about 11:45 am, a team of officers was called in the Cumberland section of Portmore after residents reported hearing several loud explosions.

Residents claimed that a man armed with a gun was seen opening fire at neighbours in the community.

Police were called and a reported shoot-out ensued with the suspect.

Sources reported that during the exchange the suspect ran onto premises where he locked himself in a house with a child said to be his daughter.

Police said with the help of their SWAT team and a family member of the reported shooter they were able to defuse the situation and the man was taken into custody and the child released.

Police said the man who was accused of carrying out the shooting was taken to the hospital for treatment as he was also reportedly injured.

Police did not say how he was injured.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

For Annalia Bucknor-Black, ‘occupational health is public health’

World News

New Zealand strait crossed for first time by electric plane

Caribbean News

C’bean NGO training citizens to provide safe solar PV installations

More From

Jamaica News

Buju’s daughter Abihail Myrie gets baptised ?

Abihail Myrie, Buju Banton’s daughter, is now a child of God.


The popular model posted several photos of what appeared to be a baptismal ceremony at an undisclosed church recently.

She p

Jamaica News

See also

4 held at airport in St James, drugs valued at over $80m seized

Four persons contracted to the Sangster International Airport (SIA) in St James were arrested and charged by Narcotics detectives for various breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act Sunday, October 10, th

Jamaica News

JC board says Williams must determine Ruel Reid’s fate as principal

The Board of Jamaica College (JC) has indicated that it is ready to part ways with embattled former principal, Ruel Reid, but requires the help of Education Minister, Fayval Williams, to sever ties wi

Jamaica News

Search on for missing nurse

Police and family members have launched a search for a 28-year-old nurse who has been reported missing since Monday, November 1.

The woman has been identified as Renieze Fletche

Jamaica News

26-y-o man attacked, shot dead while eating dinner at home in St Ann

A 26-year-old man was attacked and shot dead by gunmen who kicked in the door to his house in St Ann over the weekend

The deceased has been identified as Kevin Grant otherwise called ‘Biggs’,

Jamaica News

Sisters, ages 69 and 76, found dead at house in St Catherine

The police are now at the scene where the bodies of two women, said to be sisters were found in St Catherine.

The women ages 76 and 69 were found at a house in Spring Village, Old Ha

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols