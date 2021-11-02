Cop shot by ex JDF member in hostage like situation in Portmore | Loop Jamaica

A police officer is now in hospital nursing gunshot wounds following a shoot-out with a man said to be an ex-Jamaica Defence Force member in Portmore, St Catherine, on Tuesday.

Reports are that at about 11:45 am, a team of officers was called in the Cumberland section of Portmore after residents reported hearing several loud explosions.

Residents claimed that a man armed with a gun was seen opening fire at neighbours in the community.

Police were called and a reported shoot-out ensued with the suspect.

Sources reported that during the exchange the suspect ran onto premises where he locked himself in a house with a child said to be his daughter.

Police said with the help of their SWAT team and a family member of the reported shooter they were able to defuse the situation and the man was taken into custody and the child released.

Police said the man who was accused of carrying out the shooting was taken to the hospital for treatment as he was also reportedly injured.

Police did not say how he was injured.