Cop shot by gunman metres from police station in Grants Pen Loop Jamaica

A policeman is now in hospital after he was shot by a gunman traveling on a motorcycle in a section of Grants Pen St Andrew

The incident took place just metres away from the Grants Pen Police station.

Reports are that the officer was conducting a routine traffic stop when he signaled a motorcyclist to stop.

Shots were heard a few minutes later and it was discovered that the motorcyclist not only ignored the warning of the policeman but he also pulled a firearm and opened fire hitting the officer.

The gunman then left the area.

The injured officer was rushed to hospital by his colleague

A manhunt has since been launched to locate the attacker.

The incident comes just months after another policeman was shot and injured by a gunman close to the Central Police station.

Reports are that in November last year, an officer was carrying out a traffic stop when he was shot and injured by gunmen.

Just hours before that incident a police team came under gunfire near the intersection of George and Orange streets.

Sources say one man was killed in the shootout and an illegal firearm was seized.