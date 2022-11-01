Cop shot by gunmen in front of Central police station Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cop shot by gunmen in front of Central police station Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cop shot by gunmen in front of Central Police Station

Terra Nova owners move to get requisite approval for new hotel

Sagicor Select Funds register gains on Monday

Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

Businesses and consumers want gov’t to tackle key issues

WATCH: Multiple-vehicle collision on Constant Spring Road

58-y-o man arrested after reportedly carrying out gun attack on vendor

Shenseea, Sizzla, and Kes the Band deliver in Dominica

Williams promotes class devotions instead of ‘mass way’ at Oberlin

Men encouraged to look for early signs of breast cancer

Tuesday Nov 01

30?C
Jamaica News

Injured officer rushed to hospital

Loop News

43 minutes ago

Cop shot in downtown Kingston

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A police officer was rushed to hospital after he was attacked and shot by gunmen in front of the Central Police Station in Kingston on Tuesday.

Details of the incident are not clear at this time, but reports are that the policeman, who was on duty, was driving a motorcycle when he was approached by gunmen who opened fire hitting him at the intersection of East Queen Street and East Street.

The motorcycle that the policeman was driving at the time of the attack

The criminals escaped.

The injured law enforcer was rushed to the hospital where he has been admitted.

A team of detectives is now at the scene.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cop shot by gunmen in front of Central Police Station

Business

Terra Nova owners move to get requisite approval for new hotel

Business

Sagicor Select Funds register gains on Monday

More From

Jamaica News

Alleged thief seen going through woman’s window held at police station

A man has been charged with burglary and larceny in relation to an incident that occurred in Carty Town, Bunkers Hill in Clarendon.
He is 20-year-old Rasheed Hurd, otherwise called ‘Cow’, of Reckfo

See also

Jamaica News

16-y-o female student has not returned since leaving for school Friday

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 16-year-old Lishawn Dixon, a student of Corn Piece, Clarks Town in Trelawny, who has been missing since Friday, October 28.
She is of brown

Business

Hussey family scraps Residences at Terra Nova

Development modified to accommodate hotel units only

Jamaica News

British national charged with raping woman at local hotel

A British national has been charged with rape after he allegedly made his way into a woman’s hotel room in Hanover and had sexual intercourse with her against her will on Tuesday, October 25.
The a

Jamaica News

JPS: Planned power outages for Oct 31 and Nov 1

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Monday, October 31 and Tuesday, November 1, in sections of at least 10 parishes.
The light and power com

Jamaica News

Tropical storm conditions pose possible threat to Ja within 48 hours

Met Service says tropical storm watch still in effect for island

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols