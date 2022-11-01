Cop shot by gunmen in front of Central police station Loop Jamaica

A police officer was rushed to hospital after he was attacked and shot by gunmen in front of the Central Police Station in Kingston on Tuesday.

Details of the incident are not clear at this time, but reports are that the policeman, who was on duty, was driving a motorcycle when he was approached by gunmen who opened fire hitting him at the intersection of East Queen Street and East Street.

The motorcycle that the policeman was driving at the time of the attack

The criminals escaped.

The injured law enforcer was rushed to the hospital where he has been admitted.

A team of detectives is now at the scene.