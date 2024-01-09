Cop slapped with murder charge after shooting incident in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Cop slapped with murder charge after shooting incident in St Andrew Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

A Police Constable has been slapped with murder charges in relation to an incident that took place in St Andrew in 2021.

The policeman was placed before the Kingston & St. Andrew Parish Court, to answer to the charge of murder contrary to common law.

On January 8.

This charge was a result of an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Constable Hall was charged in relation to the June 4, 2021 off-duty police fatal shooting of Stephen Brown on Irish Town Main Road in St. Andrew.

Hall was offered bail in the sum of $400,000.00 with surety and reporting conditions.

The matter was adjourned to be transferred to the Gun Court division of the Parish Court on February 23, 2024.

