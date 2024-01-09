Cop slapped with murder charge after shooting incident in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

A Police Constable has been slapped with murder charges in relation to an incident that took place in St Andrew in 2021.

The policeman was placed before the Kingston & St. Andrew Parish Court, to answer to the charge of murder contrary to common law.

On January 8.

This charge was a result of an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Constable Hall was charged in relation to the June 4, 2021 off-duty police fatal shooting of Stephen Brown on Irish Town Main Road in St. Andrew.

Hall was offered bail in the sum of $400,000.00 with surety and reporting conditions.

The matter was adjourned to be transferred to the Gun Court division of the Parish Court on February 23, 2024.