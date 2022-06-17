Cop stops runaway bus from crashing into cars in China | Loop Jamaica

A brave policeman sprinted across the road to stop a driverless bus from crashing into cars in China.

The officer was standing guard as security during the country’s national college entrance examinations when a panicked pedestrian ran to tell him of the runaway vehicle in Lixian County, Hunan province on June 8.

Footage shows the officer racing to reach the bus, which rolled in reverse down the Gucheng-Hucheng road intersection.

Once he caught up, he hopped into the driver’s seat and pulled the brakes, preventing it from crashing into parked cars nearby.

The bus driver named Chen Mou claimed he left the passenger vehicle unmanned to rush to the toilet due to a stomachache, but forgot to secure the brakes.

He extended his apologies and thanked the police for their help.

Bus company Lixian Tongda Transports Co Ltd later awarded the police brigade with a banner to recognise their efforts. It was inscribed with the phrase: ‘Saints who safeguard people’s safety.’