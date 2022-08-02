Cop transferred after Maitland gets unauthorised visit in lock-up Loop Jamaica

(Photo: iStock)

The Police High Command is investigating the circumstances that led to an entertainer gaining unauthorised access to visit police Constable Noel Maitland, who is in custody at the Grants Pen lock-up charged with the murder of his girlfriend, social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson.

Already, one police officer has been transferred, the Police High Command confirmed at a press conference earlier Tuesday.

Maitland, who is also known as Noel Onetime, moonlights as a fairly successful music producer who has worked with a number of recent and up and coming acts.

Maitland has been charged with the murder of Donaldson, who was last seen at his Chelsea Road apartment in Kingston on July 11.

Donaldson was reported missing on July 13 and within a week, family, friends and thousands of social media supporters took to the street to protest what they believe to be the slow pace at which the police were handling the case.

The police collaborated with other agencies to investigate the disappearance of Donaldson and Maitland was subsequently arrested and charged.

