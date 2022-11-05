Cop under probe accused of pulling gun after ‘several drinks at hotel’ Loop Jamaica

A policeman has reportedly been placed under investigation for improper conduct following a development at a popular hotel on Friday.

Allegations are that the policeman was at the hotel drinking alcoholic beverages and reportedly became intoxicated and started to behave in a manner that drew attention.

It is alleged that the policeman at one point pointed his service pistol at a security officer and other people at the hotel.

The incident reportedly took place in a section of St Ann sometime after 4:30 pm.

Reports are that security personnel at the facility intervened and the firearm was taken from the policeman and local authorities from a nearby station called.

Reports are that due to the unruly behavior, the policeman was handcuffed and taken into custody.

The firearm was also handed over to the Jamaica Constabulary Force members who responded.