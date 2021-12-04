Cop, who shot and killed gunman before loosing own life, identified | Loop Jamaica

6 min read
Cop, who shot and killed gunman before loosing own life, identified
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Two guns recovered from scene, one with serial number erased

District Constable, Dwight Gregory

The district constable, who shot and killed a gunman before he succumbed to injuries he received during a tussle with his attacker in Manchester on Friday night, has been identified.

He is Dwight Gregory, a 53-year-old attached to the Mandeville Police station. The gunman remains unidentified.

Reports are that two firearms, one with serial number erased, were found at the scene of the incident.

Reports are that the policeman was at a sports bar in the Abbey Gardens section of the parish when he went outside. According to sources, a few minutes later, explosions were heard.

Both men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the hospital.

