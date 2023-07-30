Cop whose infant daughter died in his car to get a second lawyer Loop Jamaica

The policeman who has been charged in relation to the death of his 18-month-old daughter after she was reportedly locked inside his car for hours while he was on duty elsewhere, is to settle his legal representation by December 14.

Detective Sergeant Sheldon Dobson, who is charged with manslaughter, appeared in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court on Thursday.

The lawman is being represented by attorney Thomas Levine, but is to acquire the services of another attorney before the matter is back in court in December.

Levine represented Dobson when the matter was in the St Elizabeth Parish Court, and also at the committal proceedings stage in the same court on January 24 and February 28 this year.

High Court Judge Justice Vaughn Smith extended Dobson’s bail until December 14, 2023.

Following a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Dobson was charged in connection with the January 17, 2022 incident in which he left his daughter inside his car while at work in St Elizabeth.

It was reported that the detective sergeant was to take the child to a day care centre, due to the child’s grandmother being unwell.

However, he forgot to drop off the child, and went straight to work.

The lawman reportedly left from the Black River Police Station where he was assigned, to another location in the parish on investigative duties in relation to a high-profile case at the time, and spent much of the day away from the station.

The child was found unconscious in his vehicle hours after being left in the unit.

She was rushed to hospital, but died two days later.