Cop whose infant died in his car to face committal hearing next year Loop Jamaica

A policeman who has been charged in relation to the death of his 18-month-old daughter after he reportedly locked her inside his car for hours, is to learn early next year whether the case will be sent to the Circuit Court for trial.

Detective Sergeant Sheldon Dobson, who is charged with manslaughter, appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Thursday.

The prosecution made full disclosure of its case files to the defence prior to Senior Parish Judge Broderick Smith setting the matter for committal hearing on January 24, 2023.

During that hearing, the judge is to determine whether there is enough evidence for the matter to be tried in the Circuit Court.

Dobson’s bail was extended until that time.

Shaleah Dobson died two days after she was left in her father’s car for several hours.

Following a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Dobson was charged in connection with the January 17, 2022 incident in which he left his daughter inside the car while at work in Black River in the parish.

It was reported that the detective sergeant was to take the child to a day care centre, due to the child’s grandmother being unwell.

However, he forgot to drop off the child, and went straight to work.

The child was found unconscious in her father’s vehicle hours later.

She was rushed to hospital, but died two days later.