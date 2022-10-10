Cops allegedly found Linstead ‘housebreaker’ hiding under a bed Loop Jamaica

Twenty-five-year-old Romaro Parker of Cheesefield district in Linstead, St Catherine has been charged with housebreaking and larceny following an incident in his community on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Reports from the police are that about 7pm, a resident contacted the police and reported that a house in the community was being broken into.

The police responded and upon investigating, saw that the house had been ransacked.

Further checks were made, and Parker was reportedly found under a bed inside the house.

He was arrested and was officially charged on Thursday, October 6.

His court date is being arranged.