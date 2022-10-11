Cops appeal for help to find missing St James teen Loop Jamaica

Cops appeal for help to find missing St James teen
Cops appeal for help to find missing St James teen

Tyreka Gladson

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Tyreka Gladson, otherwise called ‘Angel’, of Top Hill, Montego Bay in St James, who has been missing since Sunday, October 9.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Anchovy police are that Tyreka was last seen at home about 3:15pm, and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tyreka Gladson is being asked to contact the Anchovy police at 876-956-4100, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

