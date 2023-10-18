Cops appeal to ‘Mampy’ to give up friend in viral video Loop Jamaica

In what has become somewhat customary of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s social media posts, especially on Wednesdays, the police got creative while making an appeal to “Mampy” to provide information on her friend.

The friend they are referring to is a man seen in a now-viral video showing off a gun. In the video, he is speaking to “Mampy” and telling her about the weapon.

The police acknowledged the video being circulated and said they are reviewing it.

The video that has gone viral and is now being reviewed by the police.

They have also issued a press release, identifying the man in the video as 33-year-old Jason Wright, a farmer from Cemetery Road, Troy in Trelawny.

The police said, too, that an early morning operation was conducted at Wright’s Trelawny residence and though he was not seen, two of his close relatives were taken into custody for questioning.

Initial investigations have determined that the video was recorded at Wright’s residence, where he resides with his father and uncle.

Wright is identified as a frequent visitor to Kingston and Breeze Hole in the Christiana police area of Manchester. The police said, as a result of the video and subsequent findings, he has become a person of interest in a case concerning the possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

The police are urging Wright to surrender immediately. They said he is encouraged to do so in the company of his attorney, a justice of the peace, or any reputable citizen.

Meanwhile, on social media, the police also made an appeal:

“Mampyyyyyyy! We need some information about your friend.

“Mampyyyy! Reap rewards through Crime Stop, so you’ll always have data to call or message us.”