Cops apprehend 50-y-o linked to gun trade, over $1m seized in Kgn raid | Loop Jamaica

A 50-year-old man, who police said is an accountant and a person of interest allegedly linked to the gun trade was taken into custody following a raid in Kingston on Thursday.

Police sources said over $1 million was confiscated during the clampdown carried out by officers from the Metro Quick Response Team and members from CTOC.

Reports are that about 3:00 pm, a team of officers went to premises in the Kingston 2 area and during a search of premises, a total of $403,450 and $450 USD was found.

Reports are that the accused man could not satisfactorily account for the money that was found.

The cash was seized and taken to CTOC for safekeeping and an investigation is set to be conducted by FID.

The suspect was transported to Kingston Central where he remains in custody.