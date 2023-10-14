Cops apprehend gunmen a day after attack in Central Village Loop Jamaica

Two St Catherine men were arrested and charged with breaches of the Firearms Act and offenses against the person’s act after they reportedly attacked and shot a male who was visiting his girlfriend in Central Village, St Catherine.

The attack took place on Friday, October 6, and based on police reports the alleged shooters were apprehended the following day. They were then charged on Friday, October 13.

They are 29-year-old Kevin Morgan a farmer, and 23-year-old merchandiser Denardo James both of First Avenue in the parish were charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and wounding with intent.

Reports from the Central Village Police are that at about 11:15 pm, a man visited a woman in the community and was pounced upon by a group of gunmen who opened gunfire at him. He received gunshot wounds to his upper body, lost control of his motor vehicle, and crashed into a wall.

The man then managed to run from his vehicle and alerted the police. On their arrival, the man was transported to hospital where he was treated.

Following an investigation, Morgan and James were arrested and taken into custody the following day. James was charged after a question-and-answer session with his attorney and Morgan was charged on Friday, October 13.

Their court dates are being arranged.