Cops apprehend men claiming to be ‘honest thieves’ Loop Jamaica

Police in Jamaica have described lotto scamming as a multimillion-dollar illegal operation that has deprived thousands of people across the world of their earnings and it has also resulted in multiple deaths across the island.

But it appears some members of the criminal underworld are living in denial and do not believe the underground trade is a form of stealing.

Evidence of this was seen in a video circulating on social media where a group of men held by police, was heard telling law enforcement officers that they were not thieves but instead lotto scammers.

One of the accused robbers was heard asking one of the angry residents to not capture his face on camera because he didn’t want to lose his 9-5 job.

The comments have left social media users raising their eyebrows