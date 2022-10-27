Cops apprehend men claiming to be ‘honest thieves’ Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cops apprehend men claiming to be ‘honest thieves’ Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Digicel Business is tech partner of Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Trelawny mechanic charged after he ‘went swinging with a machete’

Christopher Reckord resigns from tTech

Cops apprehend men claiming to be ‘honest thieves’

At World Cup, Portugal is a lot more than Cristiano Ronaldo

Why First Rock’s CEO makes decisions in the wee hours

US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%

Fewer families receive remittances between July and September

Two men shot dead hours apart in sections of St Andrew

H&L, deputy CEO hit back at conflict of interest claims re RADA

Thursday Oct 27

29?C
Jamaica News

Lotto scammers correct cops who were accusing them of being robbers

Loop News

1 hrs ago

Scammers correct cops about type of crime they commit

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Police in Jamaica have described lotto scamming as a multimillion-dollar illegal operation that has deprived thousands of people across the world of their earnings and it has also resulted in multiple deaths across the island.

But it appears some members of the criminal underworld are living in denial and do not believe the underground trade is a form of stealing.

Evidence of this was seen in a video circulating on social media where a group of men held by police, was heard telling law enforcement officers that they were not thieves but instead lotto scammers.

One of the accused robbers was heard asking one of the angry residents to not capture his face on camera because he didn’t want to lose his 9-5 job.

The comments have left social media users raising their eyebrows

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Digicel Business is tech partner of Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Jamaica News

Trelawny mechanic charged after he ‘went swinging with a machete’

Business

Christopher Reckord resigns from tTech

More From

Jamaica News

Man shot dead by cops in ‘dramatic encounter’ in St James

Handgun reportedly seized during incident

Entertainment

See also

Thai transgender billionaire the new owner of Miss Universe franchise

Thai business mogul Anne Jakrajutatip is the new owner of the Miss Universe organisation.
According to reports, she bought the franchise for US$20 million, making her the first woman to own the bea

Jamaica News

Education Ministry probing ‘abnormal happenings’ at Oberlin High

The Ministry of Education and Youth says it has launched an investigation to help determine the protocols for school devotional exercises.
This follows an incident at Oberlin High School on Wednesd

Sport

Sunshine Girls close out World Cup Qualifiers with perfect record

Barbados beat Antigua to join T&T, Jamaica at Netball World Cup

Jamaica News

Wrong man allegedly caught with licensed ‘tool’ at party in Trelawny

A licensed firearm holder is one of two men who were charged following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition at a party in Falmouth, Trelawny on Wednesday, October 26.
Reports from the Falmouth p

Our Endz

Maxfield Park Primary celebrates Heritage Day in style

October is celebrated as Heritage Month and the Maxfield Park Primary School, at 51 Langard Avenue held its Heritage Day under the theme “Re-igniting greatness through our Heritage” on October 20.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols