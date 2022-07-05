Cops ask for help in search for missing twin sisters | Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for Shamara and Shamora Dennis, 15-year-old twinsof Paradise Rowe, Montego Bay in St James, who have been missing since Tuesday morning.

Both are of dark complexion, slim build, and are about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that Shamara and Shamora were last seen at home about 10:30am. The police said how they were dressed at the time they went missing is not known.

All attempts to locate them since earlier Tuesday, July 5, have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shamara Dennis and/or Shamora Dennisis asked to contact the Montego Bay police at 876-979-8452 or 876-984-9080, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.