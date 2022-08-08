Cops await post-mortem to determine cause of St Mary woman’s death Loop Jamaica

The St Mary police are awaiting a post-mortem report to determine the cause of death of a woman, whose body was found late last week in Jack’s River in the parish.

The deceased is 56-year-old Ann-Marie Henderson, a higgler of Eden Hill in Jack’s River.

Henderson was last seen on Friday, July 29 when she told residents that she was going to collect a sum of money from a man. She did not return home and a search was subsequently launched for her.

A police report said sometime after 4pm on Wednesday, August 4, residents found Henderson’s partially nude and decomposed body and alerted law enforcers.

On their arrival, Henderson’s body was seen lying face-down clad in a red underwear. Other items belonging to the woman were found in close proximity to her body.

The body was subsequently removed to the morgue.

Police investigators said the results of a post-mortem will determine the course of their probe into Henderson’s death.