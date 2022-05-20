Cops bag submachine gun, ammo after surprising men in St James | Loop Jamaica

A police team in St James seized an Intratec 9mm submachine gun with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation in Amity Hall, St James on Thursday, May 19.

Reports from the Amity Hall police are that about 9:30 pm, law enforcers were in the area when they saw a group of men.

On seeing the police, the men ran from the scene.

The police team pursued the men, but they managed to escape.

A search of the area was conducted and the firearm and ammunition were found under a house.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

An investigation continues into the matter.