The St James police on Monday afternoon seized an Uzi submachine gun and hundreds of assorted rounds of ammunition, and arrested three persons in Hurlock district in the parish during an operation.

Acting Commander of the St James Police Division, Superintendent Eron Samuels, said a bulletproof vest was also confiscated during the operation.

He is encouraging members of the public to pass on any relevant information to the police on any crime that is being committed in the parish.