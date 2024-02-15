Cops believe Medikk’s skeletal remains found in cane field Loop Jamaica

Cops believe Medikk's skeletal remains found in cane field
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Cops believe Medikk’s skeletal remains found in cane field

Cops believe Medikk’s skeletal remains found in cane field

The police have found skeletal remains believed to be those of Medikk, the entertainer who has been missing since August 2023.

The skeletal remains were found in a cane field in St Catherine on February 14.

Medikk, whose real name is Stephany Williams, was reported missing on August 24, 2023. She was last seen boarding a car outside her apartment in Mayfair, Red Hills Road, St Andrew.

Listen as Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, head of the JCF’s Crime and Security Portfolio, provides an update.

The senior lawman said the necessary steps will be taken to confirm whether the remains found are, indeed, Medikk’s.

