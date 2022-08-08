Cops burst into porn shoot, arrest couple at hotel in Thailand Loop Jamaica

This is the dramatic moment police burst into a porn shoot to arrest a couple while they had sex in eastern Thailand on August 6.

Cyber cops had been tracking the group online before they traced them to a luxury pool villa in Sattahip. Footage shows officers storming into the building while a man and woman filmed an explicit scene on a white bed.

Several other men were in the villa filming the action with professional equipment.

Police arrested a Thai female, aged 24, and Thai male, aged 26, along with the Chinese porn director, who has been identified as Lee, 33, and his interpreter Ajong, 24, who was also from China.

Aside from the porn crew, officers also seized evidence from the set, including cameras, lighting equipment, and other props.

Royal Thai Police chief Police Lieutenant General Kornchai Khlaikhleung said: “We received information that a group from China were filming obscene movies in the Pattaya and Bangkok area. Investigators found out they had rented a pool villa in Sattahip, so we obtained a search warrant.”

The foreign porn director reportedly hired Thai actors and actresses to star in his films for website and television streaming. Director Lee reportedly paid the arrested Thai porn actress 20,000 baht (463 GBP) while the male actor received 6,000 baht (138 GBP) daily.

The group said they had only been filming for two days, starting on August 4, when authorities caught them. The four arrested were charged with conspiring to produce pornographic material and were detained at a Chom Thian Police Station during investigation.

Indecency laws in Thailand, still a relatively conservative Buddhist country despite its flashy red-light districts, state that “making, producing, possessing, importing, exporting, or distributing pornography for commercial purposes, for distribution, or for public display” can be punished by up to three years in prison along with a fine of up to 60,000 baht. The computer crime act bans “bringing pornography into a computer system” and can be punished with up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

China has invested heavily in Thailand and neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia. The country was its biggest tourist destination before the pandemic.