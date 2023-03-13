Cops call on victims of pranksters to come forward Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says it is concerned about recent incidents in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew, during which a group of men has been recording prank videos of them “fake” robbing individuals at ATMs and outside banks.

In a release Sunday, the police said these videos have gone viral, and they have observed the traumatic effects these pranks have had on innocent people.

“We are urging anyone who may have been a victim of these pranksters, whether captured in these viral videos or not, to come forward and make a formal report to the Half-Way Tree police,” the police said, adding that detectives from St Andrew Central have already begun investigations.

The police, however, said that statements from potential complainants are essential for them to thoroughly probe the incidents.

“We assure you that your safety and security will be of the utmost priority in any engagement with the police, and we encourage you not to be afraid to speak up,” the police urged in its statement.

The law enforcement body also described the pranks as “irresponsible and insensitive”, adding that they have “severe physical, psychological, social, civil and criminal implications”.

“Such pranks have the potential to escalate into dangerous situations and cause physical harm to innocent individuals, which is not a laughing matter,” the police insisted.

The JCF also urged anyone considering to engage in these types of pranks to refrain from doing so.

“While we acknowledge the trend of young content creators in using these prank activities in Jamaica’s main urban centres as source material for their social media, we call upon all members of the public to be responsible, law-abiding citizens and to avoid any activities that may cause harm to themselves or others.

“We implore anyone who has been a victim of these pranksters to come forward and report the incidents to the police immediately. We also encourage all members of the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities,” the police continued.