Cops called to Bryce Hill to stop gunfight between men in the area Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cops called to Bryce Hill to stop gunfight between men in the area Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

US consumer confidence ticks up in March

17-year-old female reported missing from Stony Hill

Champs schedule: Tuesday, March 28 – Day 1

NFA working to secure fisheries sector

39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant centre near US border

Discover China: Loop visits the Great Wall

Farmers told to be on the lookout for TR4 disease

Cops called to Bryce Hill to stop gunfight between men in the area

NBA: Luka Doncic powers Mavericks to 127-104 win over Pacers

Vox Pop: Who will win Champs 2023?

Tuesday Mar 28

26?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Police seized a firearm and arrested two men who were involved in a gunfight in Bryce Hill Road, Kingston.

The men in custody have been identified as Romaine Bennett, a 28-year-old labourer and 25-year-old Randy Cole, a tattoo artist of Waterloo district, Ewarton, St. Catherine.

They have both been charged with shooting with intent, wounding with intent, and unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon.

Reports from the Half Way Tree police are that on February 7 at about 9:00 pm, both men were involved in a gunfight and allegedly shot and injured each other.

The police were summoned and the injured parties transported to hospital where they were admitted.

During a search of the area, one (1) Taurus 9mm pistol, a magazine containing one (1) 9mm cartridge, one Pietro Beretta 9mm pistol, and a magazine loaded with thirteen 9mm cartridges were found.

They were both charged following interviews and are awaiting arrangements for court.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

US consumer confidence ticks up in March

Jamaica News

17-year-old female reported missing from Stony Hill

Sport

Champs schedule: Tuesday, March 28 – Day 1

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson sets meet record, wins 400m at Velocity Fest

Tina Clayton proves too good for Briana Williams over 200m

Jamaica News

See also

Correctional officer and teenager gunned down in St Mary attack

A correctional officer and a teenager were reportedly shot and killed at a football field in Highgate, St Mary on Sunday evening.
The deceased are 16-year-old Nathan Segree, alias ‘Pazzy’, a stude

Business

JP Farms exports first shipment of coconuts to US

JP Farms announced that it has successfully shipped 3,000 coconuts to stores in New York and Connecticut.
The shipment, which includes a combination of JP’s Jamaican-grown green bananas and dry co

Jamaica News

Policeman dies in crash on Constant Spring Road

A police constable died from injuries he received in a motor vehicle crash on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Delroy Hinds, who was assi

Jamaica News

53-y-o taxi driver shot during argument with off-duty cop

A 53-year-old taxi operator was shot and injured during an argument with an off-duty policeman in East Kingston on Sunday.
Reports are that at about 12:20 pm, the transport operator and the polic

Jamaica News

Female vintage reggae singer’s body found in St Ann

Cause of death so far unknown

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols