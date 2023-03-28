Cops called to Bryce Hill to stop gunfight between men in the area Loop Jamaica

Police seized a firearm and arrested two men who were involved in a gunfight in Bryce Hill Road, Kingston.

The men in custody have been identified as Romaine Bennett, a 28-year-old labourer and 25-year-old Randy Cole, a tattoo artist of Waterloo district, Ewarton, St. Catherine.

They have both been charged with shooting with intent, wounding with intent, and unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon.

Reports from the Half Way Tree police are that on February 7 at about 9:00 pm, both men were involved in a gunfight and allegedly shot and injured each other.

The police were summoned and the injured parties transported to hospital where they were admitted.

During a search of the area, one (1) Taurus 9mm pistol, a magazine containing one (1) 9mm cartridge, one Pietro Beretta 9mm pistol, and a magazine loaded with thirteen 9mm cartridges were found.

They were both charged following interviews and are awaiting arrangements for court.