Cops charged for reportedly discharging weapon at moving vehicle Loop Jamaica

Cops charged for reportedly discharging weapon at moving vehicle
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News


Investigators claim the incident took place in Maroon Town

58 minutes ago

A police constable accused of firing a weapon at a moving vehicle in Maroon Town was arrested, charged, and placed before the St James Parish Court, to answer to the charges of five counts of assault at common Law and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The policeman identified as Adrian Johnson was placed before the courts as a result of an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The incident reportedly occurred in Maroon Town, St James on August 4, 2020.

It was reported that Constable Johnson, who was a pillion on a motorcycle, discharged several shots from his personal firearm at a moving vehicle and subsequently pointed the firearm at a crowd of persons, threatening to shoot them.

The presiding judge ordered that the matter be referred for mediation.

Constable Johnson was offered bail in the sum of $300,000.00 with one to two sureties. A mention date was set for November 29, 2022.

