Cops charged man who fatally shot another male over apples Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
KC dominate Corporate Area meet, XLCR narrowly retain girls’ title

McKenzie says programme afoot to address public cemeteries

Man accused of firing at vehicle during ambush attempt, arrested.

St Vincent upholds laws criminalising gay sex

Man City lose ground in EPL title race after home draw with Chelsea

St Andrew man charged with murder

Arsenal keep pressure on EPL leader Liverpool after routing Burnley

Ollie Watkins brace leads Aston Villa to victory at Fulham

Mo Salah scores on return as Liverpool rout Brentford 4-1

Detectives, assigned to the St Mary Police Division have charged the man who reportedly shot and killed another male over apples.

Police said 36-year-old Rayon McNish, otherwise called ‘Roger Blacks’, a higgler of Belfield Pen, St Mary has since been arrested and charged with murder and other firearm-related offences.

The man who was killed has been identified as 22-year-old Rayon Prendergast. Another man was also injured during the shooting incident.

The charges that were laid against McNish are as follows: Murder, two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony, two counts of possession of prohibited weapon, two counts of unauthorized possession of ammunition  dealing in prohibited weapon.

Two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to injure. Two counts of possession of ammunition with intent to injure. Shooting with Intent.

Reports are that about 2:45 pm, Prendergast and another man went to a property in the area to pick apples, and upon leaving they were confronted by McNish.

It is alleged that McNish pulled a firearm from his waistband and opened fire hitting Prendergast.

