Cops charged man who fatally shot another male over apples Loop Jamaica

Detectives, assigned to the St Mary Police Division have charged the man who reportedly shot and killed another male over apples.

Police said 36-year-old Rayon McNish, otherwise called ‘Roger Blacks’, a higgler of Belfield Pen, St Mary has since been arrested and charged with murder and other firearm-related offences.

The man who was killed has been identified as 22-year-old Rayon Prendergast. Another man was also injured during the shooting incident.

The charges that were laid against McNish are as follows: Murder, two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony, two counts of possession of prohibited weapon, two counts of unauthorized possession of ammunition  dealing in prohibited weapon.

Two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to injure. Two counts of possession of ammunition with intent to injure. Shooting with Intent.

Reports are that about 2:45 pm, Prendergast and another man went to a property in the area to pick apples, and upon leaving they were confronted by McNish.

It is alleged that McNish pulled a firearm from his waistband and opened fire hitting Prendergast.