Cops charged with rape 8 years after alleged assault of teen Loop Jamaica

An eight-year long investigation on Tuesday resulted in two policemen being charged with rape following a 2013 incident in St James involving a then 16-year-old girl.

Sergeant Bruce Walker and Constable Rohan Mullings, who were both assigned to the St James Police Division at the time of the alleged incident, were charged following an interview in the presence of their attorneys on Tuesday.

In a release a day later, the police said the incident is alleged to have taken place on May, 28, 2013. It was, however, reported to the police two years later on April 7.

The policemen reportedly responded to an assignment where the teen was allegedly sexually assaulted.

She was later taken to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, where she made a report.

The case file was prepared and referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, who ruled that Walker and Mullings be charged.

The police said its high command is awaiting the outcome, even as they commend the investigative bodies for their professionalism.

The police are assuring the public that such allegations are taken seriously and that they are committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

A date is being arranged for the men to appear in the St James Parish Court.