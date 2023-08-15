Cops chase carpenter caught with hand through bedroom window Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
… to face court for burglary

Loop News

59 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 35-year-old carpenter from Kingston 8 will have his day in court later this month after he was allegedly caught with his hand through the bedroom window of a premises in Kingston 6.

The man, Travis Leslie, is now facing a burglary charge after the incident, which occurred at a house on Donhead Close in Kingston 6 on Independence Day, August 6.

Leslie is from Grants Pen Avenue.

Reports from the Matilda’s Corner police are that about 9:15pm on Independence Day, they received a telephone call informing them that a burglary was in progress.

The police report when they got to the location, Leslie was seen putting his hand through a bedroom window and removing items.

They allegedly called out to him, and he ran.

The lawmen gave chase, and Leslie was arrested and charges laid against him.

He is expected to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on August 25.

