Cops denied bail on charges of murdering St Andrew man Loop Jamaica

Two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were on Friday denied bail on murder charges stemming from the killing of a tiler whose death allegedly resulted from his refusal to pay a bribe.

Corporal Miguel Ebanks and Constable Purcell Carter appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The men are also charged with shooting with intent and making use of a firearm to commit a felony in relation to the fatal shooting of Phillip Wallace at East Kirkland Heights in St Andrew on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Ebanks was further charged with two counts of committing an act of corruption, contrary to section 14(1)(a) of the Corruption (Prevention) Act.

In court on Friday, prosecutors opposed bail for the lawmen on the basis that may interfere with the witnesses.

However, defence attorneys representing Ebanks argued that the officer was on duty at the time of the alleged murder.

Carter’s legal team, on the other hand, contended that the description that an eyewitness gave did not match those of the accused officer.

Following submissions, Parish Judge Leighton Morris refused to grant bail to the law enforcers.

Morris also urged the prosecution to ensure that the witness is protected, and measures be put in place to ensure there is not interference with the witness.

Defence attorneys have indicated to the judge that they will be appealing his decision to deny the officers bail.

In response, the parish judge said his written decision for denying bail will be ready by Monday.

Carter and Ebanks were remanded in custody until September 6.

A third police officer who has been implicated in the case was pointed out in an identification parade late Friday, and is expected to be also charged with murder.

It was reported that Wallace was shot dead while outside a bar in his community of Green Glide Close in Red Hills, St Andrew.

A woman escaped serious injury during the gun attack.

It has been further reported that Wallace was murdered because of his refusal to pay for criminal charges to be not laid against him in a matter.