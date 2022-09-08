Cops extend curfew in Whitfield Town Loop Jamaica

The curfew which was imposed in Whitfield Town in the St Andrew South Division has been extended for another (48) forty-eight hours. The curfew began at 6:00 pm Wednesday and will continue until 6:00 pm on Friday, September 9.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North along Berwick Road, from Waltham Park Road to Maxfield Avenue. East along Maxfield Avenue from Berwick Road to Alexander Road.

South along Alexander Road from Maxfield Avenue to Waltham Park Road. West along Waltham Park Road from Alexander Road to Berwick Road.

Persons are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.