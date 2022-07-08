Cops fed ‘illegal information’ to Interpol — Popcaan’s lawyer | Loop Jamaica

Attorneys from powerhouse law firm Knight, Junor and Samuels, who are representing international dancehall artiste Popcaan, have said the police gave “illegal information” to Interpol about the artiste and breached his constitutional right to privacy.

The artiste, whose real name is Andrae Sutherland, is suing the Jamaica Constabulary Force for an unspecified amount in damages for defamation after the police issued a press release that stated that the artiste was convicted of possession of marijuana and was arrested for cocaine in Barbados.

The lead attorney in the matter, Bert Samuels, is denying that Popcaan was arrested for cocaine and has said his marijuana conviction was expunged from the record in 2016.

“For the JCF to put this in the public space to counteract me and my allegation that the Jamaican Government is responsible for Popcaan’s problem and for them to have fed this to Interpol – false information, illegal information which has crept in the database of several countries – I am appalled, and I take great exception to the treatment of this Jamaican citizen,” Samuels said.

He said since the police released the information on June 6, 2022, Popcaan has allegedly been slandered by “haters” who have referred to him as “coke head”.

The senior attorney claimed that the defamatory comment has damaged the career of the artiste.

The attorneys filed a claim in court at 9am Friday, some 16 hours after the police were asked to withdraw the statement about Popcaan’s conviction and arrest in the Caribbean island.

The claims, in part, sets out that the words published by the JCF in its press release were “wholly false and malicious in that the claimant has never been arrested in Barbados or any other place for possession of cocaine and his conviction in relation to marijuana was wholly expunged under the Criminal Records (Rehabilitation of Offenders) Act of Barbados on April 21, 2016.”

The claim said that the press release conveys to the public that: “the claimant was involved in criminal activity; was, in fact, a user or distributor of the illegal drug of cocaine; and was found in possession of cocaine contrary to the Drug Abuse (Prevention and Control) Act of Barbados among other claims.”

The claim also alleged that the JCF failed to carry out any or any proper investigations in pursuance of the due administration of justice, or otherwise, before publishing the press release.

“On or about the 7th July 2022, the Claimant’s attorneys-at-law, Knight, Junor and Samuels, wrote to the defendant by way of letter, which was delivered to the defendant at 10:40am on the 7th July 2022 by way of email to the address published in the said press release, being ‘[email protected] ‘, demanding, inter alia, an apology and a retraction of the classification of the claimant as; arrested in Barbados in 2011 for possession of cocaine, by midday today, July the 7th 2022′.

“That the defendant has failed to retract, apologise or acknowledge receipt of the said letter of the 7th July 2022, written on behalf of the claimant, within the time requested in the said letter,” the claim said.

Popcaan’s immigration issues made headlines this week after he was “detained” on entry to the United Kingdom.

Having not been the first time the ‘Family’ singer has been “detained” in the UK due to “red flags” against his name, the recording artiste shared his plight on social media, which led to responses from Jamaica’s Government and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.