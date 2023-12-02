Cops find gun hidden in shopping bag during raid in St Jame Loop Jamaica

One firearm and four rounds of ammunition was seized during a joint police/military operation on Sammy Drive, Montego Bay, on Friday, December 1.

Reports are that at about 12:45 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a four-bedroom house was searched nothing illegal was found. During the search of an open close to the house, one shopping bag was found beside the fence line.

The bag was examined and one 9mm Smith and Wesson 9mm four rounds 9mm of ammunition was seen inside the bag. No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.