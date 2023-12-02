Cops find gun hidden in shopping bag during raid in St Jame Loop Jamaica

Cops find gun hidden in shopping bag during raid in St Jame Loop Jamaica
Jamaica News Loop News
One firearm and four rounds of ammunition was seized during a joint police/military operation on Sammy Drive, Montego Bay, on Friday, December 1.

Reports are that at about 12:45 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a four-bedroom house was searched nothing illegal was found. During the search of an open close to the house, one shopping bag was found beside the fence line.

The bag was examined and one 9mm Smith and Wesson 9mm four rounds 9mm of ammunition was seen inside the bag. No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Our Endz

National Bakery grants gift of a house to retiree for Christmas

The National Baking Company (NBC) Foundation officially handed over its first of 12 houses for Christmas, which was committed earlier this year in partnership with Food For The Poor Jamaica.
The 12

Sport

Fraser-Pryce signs deal with luxury watch brand Richard Mille

Multiple Olympic and World sprint champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has signed a deal to become an ambassador for luxury watch brand Richard Mille.
The announcement was made through a post on Richar

