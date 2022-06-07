Cops find gun in 15-y-o schoolgirl’s bag | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cops find gun in 15-y-o schoolgirl’s bag | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Ricketts says he’s prepared to walk away from JFF top job

Cops find gun in 15-y-o schoolgirl’s bag

Sygnus assembles team to design US$265-million Mammee Bay resort

One plug and done: EU to require common way to charge phones

10-y-o Joelle believes housing should be affordable

Digicel, Amber partner to kick-start careers for graduates

Kenichi Horie, 83, ready for more after crossing Pacific solo

World Bank dims outlook for global economy amid Russia war

Carib Cement set to pay first dividend in 17 years

Student apprehended after ‘fight, assault’ of female teacher at school

Tuesday Jun 07

26?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

42 minutes ago

A backpack (Photo: iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 15-year-old schoolgirl was detained by police Monday after a firearm was found in her school bag during a routine spot check in Kingston.

Reports are that the teenager, who attends Camperdown High School, was detained after the driver of a Toyota Wish motor car was stopped. Two other people were aboard the vehicle, including the schoolgirl.

A search was carried out, and the firearm, a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition, was found.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken into custody, while another man who was travelling with them fled and is now being sought by the police.

Reports are that about 4:30pm, members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force were conducting a spot check at the intersection of Windward Road and Mountain View Avenue in Kingston

The police signalled the motorist to stop, and the driver complied. However, the other man immediately ran from the vehicle.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Ricketts says he’s prepared to walk away from JFF top job

Jamaica News

Cops find gun in 15-y-o schoolgirl’s bag

Business

Sygnus assembles team to design US$265-million Mammee Bay resort

More From

Jamaica News

Businessman calls for the hiring of skilled persons without degrees

In declaring that many people without degrees are “extremely skilful”, Amber Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dushyant Savadia, says it time for both the private and public sector in Jamaica

Caribbean News

See also

Dominican Republic cabinet minister killed in office

The Dominican Republic’s minister of the environment and natural resources was shot and killed in his office on Monday, according to officials.
Authorities said Orlando Jorge Mera was shot by an un

Sport

Thompson-Herah wins 100m in Rabat in 10.83

Jamaica’s double Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who had maintained on the eve of competition that she was “not in the best shape” nevertheless delivered a smooth performance at

Sport

Briana Williams runs wind-aided 10.91 in 1st round at Jubilee Series

Olympic relay gold medallist Briana Williams ran a wind-assisted 10.91 seconds (3.4m/s) to dominate her preliminary round heat of the women’s 100m at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series at the Ashen

Jamaica News

Four Spanish Town men killed in Sunday night gun attack

Four men were killed and another person injured in a gun attack in Railway Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Sunday night.
They are all from Spanish Town addresses and have been identified as 21

Jamaica News

Student apprehended after ‘fight, assault’ of female teacher at school

A male student at a high school in Kingston was taken into police custody and charged after reportedly assaulting a teacher on Monday.
Reports from a source close to the investigation are that

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols