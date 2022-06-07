Cops find gun in 15-y-o schoolgirl’s bag | Loop Jamaica

A 15-year-old schoolgirl was detained by police Monday after a firearm was found in her school bag during a routine spot check in Kingston.

Reports are that the teenager, who attends Camperdown High School, was detained after the driver of a Toyota Wish motor car was stopped. Two other people were aboard the vehicle, including the schoolgirl.

A search was carried out, and the firearm, a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition, was found.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken into custody, while another man who was travelling with them fled and is now being sought by the police.

Reports are that about 4:30pm, members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force were conducting a spot check at the intersection of Windward Road and Mountain View Avenue in Kingston

The police signalled the motorist to stop, and the driver complied. However, the other man immediately ran from the vehicle.