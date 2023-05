Law enforcers from the Kingston Western Police Division seized a 9mm Brico pistol and an empty magazine on Gem Road in Trench Town, St Andrew on Monday, May 15.

Reports are that about 12:30 pm, a security team conducted a snap raid in the community, during which a premise was searched.

In the process, the firearm was found in a blue plastic bin outside the dwelling.

No one has been arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing into the development.