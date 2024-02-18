Cops find over $5m in ‘discarded’ purse during raid in Franklyn Town Loop Jamaica

Law enforcers from the Kingston Eastern Police Division seized a firearm, several rounds of ammunition and a large sum of cash on Fernandez Avenue and Lacy Road in Franklyn Town in Kingston on Sunday, February 18.

Reports from the Elletson Road police are that about 5:20 am, a police team conducting a targeted raid searched a premises on Fernandez Avenue and found a Glock 19 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm cartridges in a bathroom.

Another premises on Lacy Road in the community was searched and a total of US$33,400 (over Ja$5 million) was found in a purse outside the house on the premises.

Six persons were arrested and taken into custody in relation to the seizures.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation by the police.