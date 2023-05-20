Cops flood New Kingston to monitor protest on pay hike for politician Loop Jamaica

The police high command said the protest carried out by scores of angry Jamaicans on Friday against the significant salary increases given to the political directorate went without incident.

The head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Public Safety & Traffic Enforcement Branch said that close to 100 placard-bearing protestors gathered close to Emancipation Park to voice their concern. Some of them were heard chanting “We want justice!”, as they called for a reversal of the pay hike.

They described the increase as inequitable and unjust.

The protest was carried out under the watchful eye of the police who came out in their numbers to ensure that the protest was done in an orderly fashion.

Some of the Jamaica Constabulary Force members did not escape criticism from social media users who argued that the police should have joined the protestors while others argued that they still had a job to do and monitoring the protest was part of it.

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke on Tuesday announced massive salary increases for the political directorate, saying this was in an attempt to attract the best and brightest people to public service.

The parliamentary opposition initially said it took no issue with the increase, however, it now says the level of increase is inequitable compared to what the rest of the public sector received.

It has urged the government to delay the increases to politicians until all outstanding issues relating to the public sector are resolved.