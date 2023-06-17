Cops foil car theft: Man fatally shot during reported shootout Loop Jamaica

An unidentified man was shot and killed during a reported confrontation with the police on Burley Road, Kingston 10 at about 7:30 pm, on Friday, June 16.

A police source said law enforcers received a call that five men were seen at the mentioned location scrapping a car in the vicinity of a garage.

An alarm was raised and the men were confronted by police, a shootout ensued and one of the men was fatally shot.

The others managed to escape.

One Walther .380 pistol with a magazine containing one round of ammunition was reportedly seized during the incident, a police source said.

The matter has been reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).