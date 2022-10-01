Cops get boost in efforts to fight crime; 59 new vehicles handed over Loop Jamaica

A total of 59 new vehicles were handed over to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, as part of the Ministry of National Security Jamaica’s R.O.C Project on Friday, September 30.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the vehicles are to boost the overall fleet of vehicles and capacity of police officers to respond to incidents and improve overall service delivery to Jamaicans

The Government of Jamaica (GoJ) and the Ministry of National Security (MNS) recently launched a new campaign, to bring awareness to the public as the Ministry seeks to rebuild, renovate and retrofit police stations island-wide.

The Ministry’s transformational agenda is to Rebuild, Overhaul and Construct (R.O.C) over 200 police facilities.

The objective of Project R.O.C is to convert all police stations into modern, citizen-friendly workspaces, and provide officers with a comfortable environment conducive for work while creating the ambience for citizens to willingly and comfortably engage the police.