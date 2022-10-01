Cops get boost in efforts to fight crime; 59 new vehicles handed over Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cops get boost in efforts to fight crime; 59 new vehicles handed over Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Brandon King leads Jamaica Tallawahs to third CPL title

Cops get boost in efforts to fight crime; 59 new vehicles handed over

Flash flood warning in effect for some parishes, says Met Service

MLSS mounts relief efforts targeting communities affected by TS Ian

Camperdown turn tables on Wolmer’s, St Catherine beat Holy Trinity

Search on for 12-y-o girl who left for school and did not return

Pig farmer who allegedly shot at cops charged

Pakistan batter Haider Ali in hospital with viral illness

$200 million flood damage to agricultural sector – Charles Jr

Jamaica U17s to face Costa Rica, Guadeloupe in Concacaf qualifiers

Saturday Oct 01

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A total of 59 new vehicles were handed over to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, as part of the Ministry of National Security Jamaica’s R.O.C Project on Friday, September 30.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the vehicles are to boost the overall fleet of vehicles and capacity of police officers to respond to incidents and improve overall service delivery to Jamaicans

The Government of Jamaica (GoJ) and the Ministry of National Security (MNS) recently launched a new campaign, to bring awareness to the public as the Ministry seeks to rebuild, renovate and retrofit police stations island-wide.

The Ministry’s transformational agenda is to Rebuild, Overhaul and Construct (R.O.C) over 200 police facilities.

The objective of Project R.O.C is to convert all police stations into modern, citizen-friendly workspaces, and provide officers with a comfortable environment conducive for work while creating the ambience for citizens to willingly and comfortably engage the police.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

CPL

Brandon King leads Jamaica Tallawahs to third CPL title

Jamaica News

Cops get boost in efforts to fight crime; 59 new vehicles handed over

Jamaica News

Flash flood warning in effect for some parishes, says Met Service

More From

Jamaica News

Kartel’s lawyer says prison transfer in rain ‘an attempt at his life’

Move to another facility comes on eve of anniversary of arrest 11 years ago, says Isat Buchanan

Jamaica News

A plea for blood donations for former Senator Delano Franklyn

See also

A plea has gone out for Jamaicans to donate blood for former People’s National Party (PNP) Senator, Delano Franklyn, who is hospitalised at The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), reportedl

Jamaica News

Search on for 12-y-o girl who left for school and did not return

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Shantoya Nembhard of Old Harbour Road in St. Catherine, who has been missing since Thursday, September 29.
She is of dark complexion, slim build, and

Jamaica News

Man’s body found inside barrel with throat slashed

The shirtless body of a man was found inside a barrel at a section of Hellshire main road in St catherine on Thursday afternoon.
The body, with the throat slashed, was reportedly discovered by a pa

Jamaica News

Schoolgirl killed in fight at Kingston Technical High identified

The schoolgirl killed during a fight with a peer at Kingston Technical High School on Hanover Street in the capital city on Thursday afternoon has been identified.
She is 16-year-old Michion Campbe

Jamaica News

Student stabbed to death at Kingston Technical High

A student of Kingston Technical High School was stabbed to death, allegedly by another student, on Thursday afternoon on the school’s compound in the country’s capital city.
Information reaching Lo

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols